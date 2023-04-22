Watch Now
26 on Allen Street now open

Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 22, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new bar in Buffalo that is helping the city celebrate its diversity.

26 is a queer bar now open on Allen Street in the former Cathode Ray building.

The owners say the bar is a safe and accepting space for people in the LGBTQ+ community and the entire staff has received special training to ensure that is the case.

"I think it's more important more now than ever to have a safe space for people in the queer community. There's a lot of things that are going on that I think make that more and more important for people to have somewhere to go where they can be themselves and express themselves how they want to be but yet do that in a safe environment," says co-owner, Michael Moch.

The owners say the space is built by the community for the community. More information can be found here.

