BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early in the morning on New Year's Day.

Officials say the 25-year-old man was shot several times around 3:00 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Broadway.

He was taken to ECMC where he was stabilized, though police did not clarify what condition he was in.

The department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call (716) 847-2255.