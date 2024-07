BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information after a 25-year-old man was shot inside a home Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 11 p.m. on the 100 block of Smith Street.

Authorities say the man was shot while inside the home. They say he was taken to the hospital with serious injures.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.