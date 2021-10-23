25-year-old man killed in crash on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 25-year-old Town of Tonawanda man is dead following a crash on Main Street just after midnight.

Investigators say the man was driving on Main Street near Park Circle in Buffalo shortly after midnight where he crossed his vehicle into the eastbound lane then left the roadway and traveled several hundred feet up on the curb and sidewalk area before hitt a tree.

Authorities say the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating if the driver was driving at an excessive rate of speed.

There were no other people in the car, and Main Street was closed for several hours.