25-year-old man killed in crash in Wyoming County

Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 21, 2023
TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in the Town of Covington.

The crash occurred just after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 63 and Court Road.

The sheriff's office said an investigation revealed that 25-year-old Nicolas T. Stutes of Retsof, N.Y. was operating a motorcycle northwest on State Route 63 when he went into the oncoming lane and was passing a long line of vehicles at a high rate of speed. A vehicle in the line was making a left turn onto Court Road and Stutes struck the vehicle. Stutes was ejected from the motorcycle and the vehicle went off the road and into a utility pole.

According to the sheriff's office lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and Stutes was pronounced dead at the scene. No injuries were reported by the occupants of the vehicle.

