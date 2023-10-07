25 year-old Buffalo man arrested in connection to Friday night shooting

The Buffalo Police Department have made an arrest connected to a shooting that took place on Friday night.

On Friday at around 11:15pm, officers responded to a call at the 1200 block of East Delavan Avenue.

Two men were said to have gotten into an altercation, with one man shooting at the other several times while being close to children. The man was struck once.

The man arrested was 25 year-old Shane Colbert of Buffalo. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Reckless endangerment in the First Degree.

The victim is a 26 year-old male who was transported to ECMC via ambulance. There, he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.