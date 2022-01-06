24-year-old woman dead after falling into Warsaw Falls

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Village of Warsaw police confirm that a 24-year-old woman is dead after falling into Warsaw Falls, Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they found the woman's car at the Warsaw Village Park around 11:30 a.m. and followed footprints in the snow from the car to the nearby waterfall.

Police say they believe she was headed home when she slipped into the gorge, and her body was recovered by the Wyoming County Rope Rescue Team.

Investigators are conducting an autopsy and the woman's name is not being released at the request of her family.