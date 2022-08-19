24-year-old suspect indicted on an attempted murder charge for the attack on 75-year-old Salman Rushdie

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 24-year-old suspect appeared in Chautauqua County Court Thursday afternoon to face attempted murder charges in the attack on 75-year-old Salman Rushdie.

24-year-old, Hadi Matar, stood before a judge with his head down, shackles around his hands and feet.

A grand jury has indicted Matar on charges of attempted second-degree murder and attempted assault of 75-year-old Salman Rushdie, a well-known author.

Rushdie was on the stage of the Chautauqua Institution Friday when prosecutors say Matar ran up and stabbed him multiple times–one in the neck, chest, and eye.

"We felt like we had enough evidence to go forward," says Jason Schmidt, Chautauqua County prosecutor.

Matar's defense team argues that Matar deserves a fair trial.

"Anyone accused of a crime is entitled to certain presumptions," says Nathan Barone, Chief Public Defender of Chautauqua County. Presumptions of innocence, fair trial, you can't get that if the case is being tried in public so again that's the arguments we've made in the courtroom."

When asked if Matar could face charges of a hate crime, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says no final decision has been made.

"We're looking at that we chose not to indict it for reasons you know that's important for us to go where the facts meet the law," Schmidt says.

Matar remains locked up and is due back in court on September 7th for a discovery conference.

Rushdie is still recovering in a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania.