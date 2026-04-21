24-year-old Sanborn man pleads guilty to first-degree manslaughter

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says 24-year-old Gabriel Moyer of Sanborn pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office says that Moyer admitted to shooting and killing 26-year-old Keith Agee on June 4, 2022, in Niagara Falls.

"Today's plea brings to an end what has been a long and drawn-out ordeal for Mr. Agee's family," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.

Moyer faces between 18 and 22 years in prison on June 29. A previous trial took place in July 2024 but ended in a mistrial since the jurors could not agree on the verdict.