24-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man is dead following an ATV crash in Warsaw, Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they received a call about a person trapped underneath on Miller Road near the Railroad Crossing in the Town of Warsaw just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies then found and identified the man as 24-year-old Gregory E. Kersch of Warsaw.

Preliminary crash investigation data shows that Kersch was alone and was traveling northbound on Miller Road when he hit the railroad crossing signal light post at the railroad crossing.

Investigators say that Kersch was then ejected and the ATV landed on top of him.

Officials also believe that a train was not in the area at the time, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.