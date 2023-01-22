24-year-old dead after shooting on South Avenue and Lockport Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say a 24-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street in Niagara Falls just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man shot.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times. Police say he was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.