23-year-old Silver Creek man seriously injured in hunting accident

HANOVER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a hunting accident in the Town of Hanover on Saturday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Nicholas Stalker of Silver Creek and 34-year-old Bobby Ackerman of Irving were deer hunting near Buffalo Road when Ackerman fell down a steep hill, causing his gun to fire.

Stalker was shot in the leg and taken to ECMC with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

"Nikolas Stalker faced a life-altering challenge when he was accidentally shot during hunting," said a family member via MealTrain. "Despite suffering a tremendous loss of blood due to a 50-caliber bullet from a muzzleloader hitting both major arteries in his left leg, Nikolas's incredible strength and resilience shone through. He bravely endured a long and complex surgery, where medical professionals used a "useless" vein from his right leg to restore blood flow in his left leg. Over the past few days, Nikolas has overcome countless hurdles, and his mental and physical strength continue to inspire as they always have."

According to the MealTrain, Stalker's wife is eight months pregnant. You can provide a meal or make a donation to them online here.