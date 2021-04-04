23-year-old man killed in shooting near MLK Park in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 23-year-old Buffalo man is dead after he was shot near MLK Park, Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the first block of Sweeney Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, where he and a 26-year-old man were shot.

According to police, the 23-year-old was taken to ECMC where he later died, while the 26-year-old was driven to Buffalo General and then taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.