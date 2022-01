NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in North Tonawanda, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the driver crashed his truck into a tree on Oakwood Terrace around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his name is being withheld at this time, and that speed was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.