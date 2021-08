ALBION, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Albion say a 23-year-old man is hurt after he was shot in the leg on Saturday.

Investigators say the man was shot in the area of South Main Street and Beaver Street and was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was released.

The shooting is being investigated by the Albion Police Department and New York State Police.