23-year-old man facing several charges in connection with shooting on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 23-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say a 29-year-old man was shot in the first block of Minnesota Avenue on June 4, sending him to Erie County Medical Center, where he is now listed in stable condition.

Buffalo police officials say Wesley Savage of Buffalo has now been arrested on the following charges in connection with the shooting

