22-year-old woman injured in shooting at Lancaster police officer's home

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. on Enchanted Forest North. According to Lancaster Police, the home belongs to a Lancaster Police officer.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to the hospital. The 22-year-old woman who was shot has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say multiple people were at the home at the time of the shooting, including the officer who was off-duty at the time.

Authorities say more information will be released "when appropriate."