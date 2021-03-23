22-year-old man in critical condition following shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting.

Investigators say it happened around 10:00 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Main Street, just north of West Utica Street.

The victim was driven to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle.

Police believe the shooting victim was targeted but have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.