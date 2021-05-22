22-year-old man hurt after shot multiple times on Block Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 22-year-old man is hurt after he was shot multiple times on Block Street early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the first block of Block Street.

Detectives say they found a 22-year-old Buffalo man shot multiple times.

Investigators say the man was transported to Erie County Medical Center by an ambulance, where he is in stable condition.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.