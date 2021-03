BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 22-year-old Buffalo man is dead after investigators say he was stabbed inside a home on Box Avenue, Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 300-block of Box Avenue.

According to investigators, the man was taken to ECMC via ambulance where he later died.

Police are investigating the stabbing.

If you have any information, contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.