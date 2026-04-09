22-year-old Cheektowaga man arraigned on second-degree murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 22-year-old Angel Gonzalez-Rondon of Cheektowaga has been arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the District Attorney, Buffalo Police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Walden Avenue near St. Louis Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Gonzalez-Rondon is accused of shooting a man with an illegal handgun. Police say 21-year-old Jihad Gibbs was taken to ECMC, where he later died from his injuries.



Gonzalez-Rondon was also arraigned on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and seven vehicle and traffic law violations related to a previous arrest.

The District Attorney’s Office says that just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull Gonzalez-Rondon over on Broadway and Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, but he left the scene. Gonzalez-Rondon tried to continue on foot but was taken into custody on Harlem Road in West Seneca.

Records show that Gonzelez-Rondon had been out on parole since January, related to a conviction out of Jamestown.

WATCH: Buffalo police investigate back-to-back homicides in the city in recent days

Buffalo police investigate back-to-back homicides in the city in recent days

Gonzalez-Rondon will return for a felony hearing on April 10 and faces 20 years to life in prison.

