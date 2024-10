BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man is facing up to 40 years behind bars for a deadly shooting.

Keyondre Robertson, also known as Kano, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Manslaughter.

Robertson shot and killed 25-year-old John Craig with an illegal gun on Lang Avenue near Ericson Avenue in Buffalo on December 3, 2022.

Robertson remains held without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced January 2, 2025.