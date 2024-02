22 year-old James White of Buffalo was arrested for murder on Wednesday.

The murders took place on January 2 in which Buffalo Police Officers responded to a shooting call on the first block of East Utica Street.

One of the men was declared dead at the scene and another succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to ECMC.

White was charged with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree after killing John Gibson, 24 and David Honer, 29 who were also from Buffalo.