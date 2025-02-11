22-year-old Batavia man dies in 'tragic' snowmobile accident

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a Batavia man is dead following a snowmobile accident.

The incident happened Sunday a little before 3:00 a.m. on Fourth Lake in the Town of Webb. Authorities say Spencer Schmidt was riding with four friends at the time of the accident.

Investigators believe the crash involved a disabled, unoccupied snowmobile that had been left on the lake. Police say they determined Schmidt and three of his friends all collided with one another and/or the stationary snowmobile.

Police say the group did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and they say this appears to be a tragic accident.

