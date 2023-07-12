21-year-old woman killed in fire on Empire Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deadly fire on Empire Street in Buffalo is under investigation by the Buffalo Fire Department.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the fire at 31 Empire Street around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The fire started on the second floor of the home and crews faced heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.

Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo said a 21-year-old woman was found dead on the second floor. Four other family members were able to make it out safely and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

7 News spoke with the father of the woman who died, on Wednesday morning. He said his daughter, 21-year-old Samira Muhammad, was a student at the University at Buffalo and was heading into her senior year.

Damage at 31 Empire Street is estimated at $150,000 and about $20,000 in exposure damage occurred at 33 Empire Street.