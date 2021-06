BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times near Mariner Towers, Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. Saturday near Maryland and Efner streets.

Investigators say the Niagara Falls man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated and released.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.