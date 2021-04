BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 21-year-old man is seriously hurt following a shooting on Eller Avenue, Saturday night.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100-block of Eller Avenue.

Police say the man who was shot was then taken to ECMC where he's listed in serious condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.