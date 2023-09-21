21-year-old facing multiple charges in connection to deadly crash in Town of Freedom in June

TOWN OF FREEDOM, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced a 21-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash that occurred in June in the Town of Freedom.

The crash occurred just after noon on June 17 on Freedom Road in the Town of Freedom. State police said an investigation determined that a Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Evan R. Klink was traveling west, crossed the center line and struck a Ford Focus head-on.

Two passengers in the Ford, 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez of Java and six-year-old Molly Kibler of Freedom, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Dahlia J. Klink, and another four-year-old passenger were taken by Mercy Flight for serious injuries. Dahlia J. Klink later died from her injuries at ECMC.

Evan Klink was treated for injuries and then transported for evaluation and his passenger, 19-year-old Cameron Klink, was transported by Mercy Flight for serious injuries.

Police said the drivers, Dahlia Klink and Evan Klink, were brother and sister.

On Thursday, police announced Klink was arrested for the following:

