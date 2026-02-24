2026 Borderland Music and Arts Festival lineup headlined by Jack White, Alabama Shakes and Lord Huron

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The lineup for the 2026 Borderland Music and Arts Festival at Knox Farm State Park has been released.

The festival, which will take place September 18-20, is headlined by Jack White, Alabama Shakes and Lord Huron.

Other performers include:



Pixies

The Head and the Heart

Jesse Welles

Flipturn

Chance Pena

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Tickets will be available via presale on February 26 at 10 a.m. You can sign up for the 2026 presale code at borderlandfestival.com to be first in line. General on-sale begins February 27 at 10 a.m.

Organizers said ticket options include:



3-Day GA Pass - Includes general admission access to Borderland Festival all three days with entry to all stages, vendors, food & beverage areas, and festival programming.

Single-Day GA Pass - Buy now, choose your day later! Includes general admission access to Borderland Festival for the selected day with entry to all stages, vendors, food & beverage areas, and festival programming.

3-Day VIP Pass - Includes all GA amenities plus access to main VIP viewing areas, exclusive lounge, upgraded restrooms, private bars, and additional seating throughout the weekend.

3-Day Platinum Pass - Includes all VIP and GA amenities plus front-of-house main stage viewing, access to the Backstage Hideaway Lounge, premium restrooms, and expanded hospitality offerings.

You can find more festival information, as well as the full lineup, on the Borderland website here.