BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 106.5 WYRK has announced the lineup for the 2024 Taste of Country which is set to take place June 21 at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Janson and Chayce Beckham are set to perform. Gates will open at 4 p.m., the music will begin around 5:30 p.m., and the show will end around 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and you can find more information here.