BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 106.5 WYRK has announced the lineup for the 2023 Taste of Country which is set to take place June 23 at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Big & Rich, Michael Ray and Dan Minogue are set to perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on WYRK.com, the WYRK App, and at the Salhen Field Box Office.

You can find more information here.