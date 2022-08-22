2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Fair hosts over 1 million people every August. This year was no different. Erie County Agricultural Society CEO, Jessica Underberg, said it was a great year for the whole fair.

“Our carnival made four daily records. One of them was an all-time daily record,” Underberg said.

Underberg told 7 News that specific numbers and statistics on event attendance won't be available until later this week. However, she knows it was a successful year. At least more successful than 2021, where they barely had the time to organize the event because of COVID guidelines.

"Last year, on May 17th, we didn't even know if we were having a fair at all, so it was much easier to plan this year," Underberg said.

Year after year, people keep coming back. There's a level of intimacy because almost everything you see is sourced out of Western New York. That can range anywhere from the food you eat to the animals you see, but one thing that makes the Erie County Fair different is just how vast it is.

"One thing people tell us is that we have state fair facilities with a county fair feel," Underberg said.

Regardless of the size or how many people are there, Underberg said this is a community that appeals to all people. Seeing those smiling faces every year makes it worth it.

"Fairs are a fabric of every local community all across America... It's one of the few places where you can take every generation of the family and come together for something special," Underberg said.

If you're counting, the next Erie County Fair is only 353 days away!

