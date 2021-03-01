2021 Ride for Roswell set for August 7, registration now open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Registration for the 2021 Ride For Roswell is now open.

The ride is set to take place August 7, 2021 and this year riders can raise funds for cancer research and patient-care programs in one of two ways: in-person on August 7 or on their own anytime throughout August.

Roswell says locations for the in-person ride include: University at Buffalo North Campus, Buffalo Outer Harbor, Niagara County Community College (NCCC), Grand Island and RosRoll Slow Roll in Downtown Buffalo.

Due to COVID-19 and to ensure the health and safety of participants Roswell says 50 riders will depart every 20 minutes.

The "ride your own way" option is also available for 2021 which allows individuals, families or teams to create their own ride by selecting a date, location and route.

“The Ride community has proven over the last 26 years that they are unstoppable and that’s why we were committed to finding a way to ride together safely again this year,” says Andrea Gregory, Director of Event Fundraising at the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. “If we’ve learned anything over the last year, it’s that cancer doesn’t stop. There are still loved ones in our community being diagnosed with cancer and funds raised during the Ride are bringing hope to cancer patients and their families right here in WNY.”

There is no registration fee and no fundraising minimum. To learn more visit the Ride for Roswell website here.