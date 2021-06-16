2021 Erie County Fair reopening at full capacity

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Erie County Fair say this year's fair will reopen at 100 percent capacity.

According to those associated with the fair, this follows the latest guidance released by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on event capacities.

The fair will run from August 11 to 22 in Hamburg, and you'll need to follow the latest CDC guidance while attending the event.

Tickets for the Erie County Fair will go on sale on July 1 at 9 a.m. and the cost of admission is $13.50 which includes parking, which you can purchase by clicking here, as there will be no in-person ticket sales.

You will not need to pay for kids 12 and under, but you'll still need to go online to reserve a ticket.

Organizers say capacity limits for the GUSTO Grandstand have also been lifted.