2021 Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts canceled due to COVID-19

Paul Ross
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 27, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizers for the Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts say this year's festival has been canceled due to COVID-19.

Officials for the festival say due to the requirements for fairs and festivals in New York State, "put all of the onus on the festivals and none on attendees for safety from COVID-19 transmission."

The festival was also canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Organizers say they plan on holding a full festival in 2022, and some smaller ticketed events in the coming months.

