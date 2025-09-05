20-year-old sentenced for carjacking off-duty Niagara Falls Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after an incident involving an off-duty Niagara Falls Officer in Buffalo earlier this year.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said that on January 9, 2025, Dorian D. Jones displayed a handgun before driving off in the officer's Mercedes with his 13-year-old child inside. The officer shot Jones, and he ran from the car. He was eventually found on Delaware Avenue and taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening wounds. The child was found safely around the corner.

Jones pleaded guilty in April to two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree menacing. According to the DA's Office, the incident happened after he had pleaded guilty to charges in three separate cases involving stolen vehicles.

He was held without bail after the DA's Office requested that his bail be revoked, since he was already awaiting sentencing in other cases.