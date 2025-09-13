CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway into a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two other cars Friday on William Street.

Cheektowaga Police discovered the crash around 9 p.m. and extinguished a fire from the motorcycle that spread to the two other cars.

WATCH: 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cheektowaga crash

Police said the 20-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The drivers of the two other cars cooperated with the investigation and were taken to local hospitals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheektowaga Police Lt. Brian Bzibziak at (716) 686-3527.