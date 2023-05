AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle.

The accident occurred around 2:50 p.m. Friday on the I-990 northbound.

Police say a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or may have dash camera video is asked to call (716) 689-1311.