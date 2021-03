BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times inside a vehicle the area of Eller Avenue and Genesee Street, Saturday night.

Authorities say he was shot just after 9:30 Saturday night.

He's being treated at Erie County Medical Center for his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.