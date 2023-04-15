20-year-old charged with Club Marcella deadly shooting that left one dead, two hurt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 20-year-old Sharief McBroom of Buffalo was arraigned Friday and charged with second-degree murder for the deadly shooting at Club Marcella.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says McBroom saw the woman he was with flirting with someone else in the club then that’s when a fight broke out, and security escorted the crowd outside.

“The shooter turned around and saw one of the individuals that they were engaged in a beef with, and then he allegedly pulled out his gun and then fired at this individual,” says Flynn.

21-year-old Jorge Garcia Leon died while two others that were with him were hurt.

Flynn says he also has questions about the club’s security measures.

“I'm not very impressed with their security, I'll put it that way,” he says. “The evidence that we have shows that the shooter was able to walk into the club with a weapon, potentially twice.”

The 7 News I-Team spoke with club owner Joe Marcella earlier this week, and he defended the club’s safety.

“This is the safest bar in Buffalo,” Marcella says. “I hear a lot of stuff out there, made up stories. The truth is I have to be safe in my own house. If I’m safe, my workers are safe and my clients are safe, everyone is safe.”

The 17-year-old who was charged in connection to the shooting back in February had a gun that was not used.

Flynn believes that the gun was handed over a fence outside the club, but it wasn’t used in the shooting itself.

“Well, there’s more than one gun in the premises, but only one gun involved in the shooting,” Flynn says.

20-year-old Sharief McBroom is being held without bail, and he could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

McBroom is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on April 18th.

