SLOAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was shot Sunday in Sloan.

Cheektowaga Police were called to a home on Lackawanna Avenue around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said a 2-year-old was shot and taken to Children's Hospital, where the child is undergoing surgery. According to police, one person has been detained.

This investigation is ongoing. Officers are still searching for other victims, but at this time, there is no threat to the public at large.