2-year-old boy dies from injuries after house fire in Bradford

BRADFORD, PA (WKBW) — A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after a house fire in Bradford, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

The City of Bradford Fire Department said it was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 37 Jackson Avenue in Bradford just before 5 p.m. The department said multiple initial calls reported heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure with flames through the roof.

A two-year-old boy was removed from the structure by firefighters and transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center. Officials said that despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the boy died from his injuries.

The City of Bradford Police & Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and McKean County District Attorney's Office are jointly investigating the fire. At this time, the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.

"This is an extremely difficult and heartbreaking incident. The City of Bradford Police and Fire Department extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this unimaginable time," a release says.