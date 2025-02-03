2 WNY congress members call for Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to support ICE deportation operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two congress members representing Western New York are calling on the Department of Defense to open the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to help with deportation operations.

Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) sent a letter to the Department of Defense asking it to consider opening the air base in Niagara County to support Immigrations and Customs Enforcement with more bed space for detainees and to be used for deportation flights.

The Associated Press Congressman Nick Langworthy and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney

The letter reads in part:

“The Northeast U.S. currently has only one ICE-operated Service Processing Center, located in Batavia, NY. This facility, though critical, cannot solely handle the growing demand for detention and deportation processing. With an estimated 759,218 illegal immigrants residing in New York City alone, including 58,000 individuals who are either convicted felons or facing criminal charges, the need for additional detention capacity is clear. Local facilities are overwhelmed, and it is imperative that we have the resources necessary to address this serious public safety concern.





“The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station’s role in supporting our national defense can be enhanced by partnering with ICE in this effort to ensure the swift and secure removal of high-priority illegal immigrants from the United States. Utilizing this federal resource would help ease the burden on local law enforcement and detention centers while advancing President Trump’s agenda of maintaining public safety through efficient and effective deportations.”





“One of my top priorities when I got home from Washington was to set up an in-person briefing with the Buffalo ICE office to hear directly from them about how their operations have ramped up under President Trump’s executive actions to deport criminal illegals,” said Congressman Nick Langworthy. “In that meeting, I learned that the ICE Processing Center in Batavia is nearly at capacity, and with the massive illegal population accused and convicted of crimes in New York, opening the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station to support their efforts will help ensure they can continue to swiftly execute the President’s orders. As the Department of Defense is already aiding the Department of Homeland Security in its border security measures, it makes perfect sense to ask Secretary Hegseth to consider this request."

“Maximizing every available resource is crucial to carrying out President Trump's executive orders to detain and remove illegal aliens swiftly and efficiently, particularly those who pose security risks to our country,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. “I am so grateful to the ICE agents who are stepping up to protect our nation and address this pressing crisis and want to ensure they have all the resources they need to carry out these deportations. Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (NFARS) can play a valuable role in hosting detention beds and serving as a point of departure for deportations, supporting ICE’s work in deporting these criminals. I urge Secretary Hegseth to authorize NFARS to assist in securing our borders and upholding our nation's safety by allowing ICE to utilize this station in its fight against criminal illegal aliens that threaten the safety of our communities. NFARS can play a vital role in the fight to protect our borders, and I look forward to working with Secretary Hegseth and Secretary Noem to make this a reality.”