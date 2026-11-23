MINA, N.Y. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a house explosion and fire on Sunday in Mina, according to officials.

The Sherman Fire Department, along with other emergency crews, responded to Mina French Creek Road for a reported explosion and structure fire.

According to officials, after the fire was extinguished, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was requested to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the incident.

Officials reported that the investigation found a propane gas leak inside the home was ignited by an undetermined source in the basement, causing an explosion and subsequent structure fire.

According to officials, the victims were transported to UPMC in Pittsburgh with life-threatening injuries.

The fire is being ruled accidental, and the structure was a complete loss, according to officials.