2 people facing charges after animals were found in unsanitary living conditions in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people from Jamestown are facing charges after dogs and cats were found in unsanitary living conditions.

The Jamestown Police Department said it had been conducting an animal neglect investigation at a Peach Street residence, and after a search warrant was executed on March 23, four adult dogs, one puppy and two cats were found to be living inside the residence.

According to police, the apartment was filled with feces, urine, bugs and refuse. In addition, one of the adult dogs needed immediate veterinary care and a puppy was found dead.

Police said it was determined that 42-year-old Kristen McCauley and 18-year-old Darian McCauley were not able to provide sanitary living conditions and proper sustenance for the animals.

They were charged with the following:



Eight counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance

Four counts of unlicensed/unvaccinated dogs

The animals were removed pending future court proceedings and Kristen and Darian McCauley were released on appearance tickets due to NYS Bail Reform.