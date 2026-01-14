2 men arrested after one was found hiding under luggage in back of vehicle trying to cross Rainbow Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced two men were arrested and charged in separate complaints after one of the men was found under luggage in the back of a vehicle trying to cross the Rainbow Bridge.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 33-year-old Elazar Wigdorowitz was charged with improper entry by alien, and 46-year-old Israel Enden was charged with bringing in and harboring certain aliens after the incident on January 8. Both are citizens of Israel.

Investigators said that on January 08, Enden allegedly stated to Customs and Border Protection officers at the Rainbow Bridge Port of Entry that he was a United States citizen residing in Israel and was traveling to New York City to visit friends and family. He also allegedly said that the vehicle he was driving was rented by a friend, but he did not have a rental agreement, and when asked if he had anything to declare, he said no.

Enden was referred to secondary inspection, and during inspection, officers noticed multiple pieces of luggage in the back of the vehicle. As an officer began removing the luggage, she allegedly noticed what appeared to be a person’s back. After the luggage was removed, officers allegedly discovered Wigdorowitz.

After further inspection, investigators said it was discovered that Wigdorowitz had obtained a visa in 2010, but it was revoked in 2017 and refused again in 2023 due to his criminal history in Israel. The U.S. Attorney's Office said his criminal history includes convictions for conspiracy to commit a felony, assault, extortion, threats, false imprisonment, and malicious damage to a vehicle. There are additional pending charges that include receipt of an item by deceit, conspiracy to defraud, forgery with intent, use of a forged document, fabricating evidence, and obstruction of justice.

According to investigators, Wigdorowitz allegedly stated he was in the back of the vehicle because he wanted to visit his rabbi’s grave in the United States, and Enden allegedly stated that he didn’t know Wigdorowitz was in the vehicle.

They made initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and were detained.