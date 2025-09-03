2 arrests made after violent assault near Gallagher Beach in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two arrests have been made following an assault near Gallagher Beach last month.

Police responded to a reported assault on August 3 on Tifft Street near Fuhrmann Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Witnesses told police that a victim was sucker punched from behind, slammed on his head and struck dozens of times while unconscious by two suspects. The victim's car was also reportedly damaged.

Police say two people have now been identified and arrested. 20-year-old Louis Bodine of Buffalo was arrested on August 5 and 21-year-old Ryland Schloerb of Tonawanda was arrested on August 19. Both suspects have been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.

The Buffalo Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing.