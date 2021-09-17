$2.3 million in upgrades coming to Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County will spend more than $2 million for upgrades to Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga.

Announced Thursday by Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Tim Meyers and several Cheektowaaga officials, $2.36 million will be used to renovate and upgrade existing facilities and build a multi-use building that will be the new home of the Cheektowaga Historical Association.

“Stiglmeier Park is an invaluable asset to the Town of Cheektowaga, and all of Erie County,” said Meyers. “The investment and construction of this new multi-use facility and history museum at the Como Park entrance will not only increase foot traffic to our largest, most vibrant park, but will continue the tradition of celebrating Cheektowaga’s rich history. I’m grateful for all the support offered by my colleagues, both at the Legislature and in the Town of Cheektowaga, and I look forward to continuing our work together to improve our community’s infrastructure.”

The new multi-use building will be between 5000-7000 square feet and include parking for thirty vehicles, new bathrooms, a cooling area, and a conference room.

“A dream of ours has come true: for our town’s history to be celebrated and displayed in a larger, more appropriate space,” said Maureen Gleason, VP of the Cheektowaga Historical Association. “We as an Association are excited to welcome the residents and visitors of the Town to learn about the wonderful history that Cheektowaga has to offer. I want to give a very special thank you to Majority Leader Meyers for spearheading this project, as well as to our partners in town government that will help make this space great for many years to come."