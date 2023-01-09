$1M Powerball winning ticket sold in a Gowanda store, winner hasn’t come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced the Powerball drawing for the Jan. 7th Powerball of the $1M winning ticket in the small town of Gowanda.

The winning ticket was sold at the Shop N Save store where the owners and workers say it’s exciting for their community.

“Everybody is talking about it,” says Jessica Fort, officer manager of the store. “We’re literally the southernmost point of Erie County. We’re almost in Cattaraugus County. Our grocery store is literally on the creek and it’s fun, nothing really exciting happens here so we were excited that we sold to the winner.”

But the winner hasn’t shown up to collect his or her prize.

“We’d like to know who it is,” says Hailey fort, a worker at Shop N Save. “Yup, we’d like to know who it is so we can get the information,” Jessica says.

Others of this small town hope the person is coming from Gowanda.

“Well, it wasn’t me,” says Chuck Ross, a resident of Gowanda. “I hope it was someone local and not someone passing through.”

The numbers for the $1M Powerball ticket are: 35-36-44-45-67 and Powerball is 14.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing is $340 million.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.