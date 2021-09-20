19th Century era film 'Cabrini' finishes filming in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Cabrini" a 19th Century era film has finished filming in Buffalo.

For a total of 45 days, Downtown Buffalo was the main setting of the powerful, true story of an unknown American legend named Frances Xavier Cabrini. The independent film is focused on a nun, and highlights women empowerment.

Local casting director Frank Rossi announced filming came to an end Sunday. Rossi said Buffalo Film Casting booked 31 principal actors and 3,200 background actors, a Western New York all-time record.